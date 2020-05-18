JBL's loud, long-lasting Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker is $60 off, today only

When it comes to Bluetooth speakers for the park, lake, or beach, JBL’s Charge speakers kick out the jams in top form. And today, you can start rocking out with them cheap. JBL’s Charge 4 is just $120 on Amazon. That’s $20 to $60 below recent pricing and essentially equal to the cheapest this speaker’s even been outside of Black Friday. The sale covers the Charge 4 in any color available, and there are a lot of colors available.

The booming Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker is capable of maintaining a wireless connection to two smartphones or tablets. It can also connect with up to 100 JBL connect+ speakers to turn up the volume even louder. The speaker is packing a 27Wh Lithium ion Polymer battery that has a maximum playtime of 20 hours. And yes, you can bring it poolside. The Charge 4 also has an IPX7 waterproof rating, which means it will withstand up to a meter (3.28 feet) of water for 30 minutes, and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity means you can keep your phone safely tucked away from splashing.

The Charge 4 rocks dual passive radiators to add more bass. It also comes with a fabric covering.

In addition to the Charge 4 sale on Amazom, JBL’s Live 500BT over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones are $80Remove non-product link on the company’s own site. That’s the all-time low price, and nearly half off their $150 MSRP. It’s recently been selling for closer to $100 though, which still makes this a nice discount.

Both sales end on Monday night at 8:59 PM Eastern/5:59 PM Pacific.

[Today’s deal: JBL Charge 4 for $120 on Amazon]