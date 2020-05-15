Bring the big screen to your house with this 24-hour Anker projector sale

The unofficial start to summer is only a few weeks away. Just in time, AnkerDirect via Amazon is throwing a one-day sale that can help keep the good times rolling even while you're stuck at home. The device maker has put two Anker Nebula projectors on saleRemove non-product link for today only. The sale prices end just before midnight on Friday evening, Pacific time.

The first is the Anker Nebula Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector for $222, a nearly $60 discount. It comes with a 360-degree speaker built-in, Android 7.1 for playing copy-protected content, and can push out a 100-inch picture at 854-by-480 resolution. The projector is rated for 100 ANSI lumens, so you'll want to use it in dimmer rooms. Anker says the battery life provides up to four hours of playtime. It can take an HDMI, USB, or wireless (AirPlay, Miracast, Bluetooth) connection to get its source video.

Next up is the much-brighter 500 ANSI Lumen Mars II Pro for $370, down from $550. This projector supports a 720p image and has dual 10 watt audio drivers. It also ships with Android 7.1. The Mars II has a battery, but the projector powers down to 200 ANSI lumens when not connected to a battery source, so it's best to keep it plugged in when you can.

[Today’s deal: Anker one-day projector sale on Amazon.Remove non-product link]