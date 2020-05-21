This illustrator tool can make your web projects pop

Most everyone, at one time or another, needs some sort of visual asset. Whether it’s required for a work presentation, a school project, or for use with marketing materials, visuals like illustrations help us to convey complex ideas in a way that's more easily understood. And, for this reason, the ITG.digital Online Illustrations Builder Pro is worth its weight in gold.

The ITG.digital builder provides users with an easy way to create professional-looking visuals with little to no effort. It’s fast, convenient, and doesn’t require you to possess any technical or artistic skill. Just browse through their selection of more than 1,000 existing illustrations, choose the one that most closely meets your needs, and customize it to suit. That’s really all there is to it.

From there, you simply export your asset in the format of your choice and insert it into your project. It’s particularly handy with corporate website applications, social media posts, and video productions that highlight a product or service. Basically, if you have a project that requires an illustration, then ITG is exactly what you need. And, since a lifetime subscription is discounted by over 90 percent, there’s never been a better time to give it a try.

ITG has received more than 677 upvotes on Product Hunt, where users have resoundingly applauded the designers for their ingenuity. They often remark about the software’s user-friendly interface, intuitive design, and simplicity, making it perfect for people of all walks of life.

Lifetime subscriptions to ITG.digital Online Illustrations Builder Pro usually run for $780, but you can sign up today for only $29.99, saving upwards of 90% off the normal price.

ITG.digital Online Illustrations Builder Pro: Lifetime Subscription - $29.99



