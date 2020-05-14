These incredible prices on Anker wireless speakers expire at midnight

As summer approaches, Amazon is getting back into the sales groove. Make that groovy. Amazon is running a one-day deal on Anker's most popular Soundcore Bluetooth speakersRemove non-product link, because social distancing doesn't mean you can't still play some rocking tunes.

For anyone who needs some tunes on the go, Amazon has the Anker SoundCore Mini portable Bluetooth speaker for $17Remove non-product link instead of the usual $22, which matches the all-time low. This tiny powerhouse has a 5-watt driver and passive subwoofer, a 15-hour battery life claim, and a 66-foot Bluetooth range. It also has a noise canceling microphone if you want the world to hear your calls.

For something a little fancier, try the SoundCore Flare+ portable 360-degree Bluetooth speaker for $70Remove non-product link down from $100, also an all-time-low. This speaker has two full-range drivers and two passive bass radiators and tweeters that deliver 25W of sound, according to Anker. There’s also LED’s at the bottom that can pulse in time with the beat. The speaker is also IPX7 waterproof meaning it can withstand one meter (3.28 feet) of water up to 30 minutes.

Finally, we’ve got the Anker SoundCore Pro Plus 25 Watt Bluetooth speaker for $51Remove non-product link, an all-time low that knocks $40 off its $90 MSRP. Anker promises enhanced bass and high definition sound from this speaker. It’s splash proof (IPX4), and it has a nice set of control buttons at the top of the device.

[Today’s deal: Anker one-day Bluetooth speaker sale on AmazonRemove non-product link]