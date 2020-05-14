Deal

Corsair's Dark Core RGB Pro gaming mice just got their first discount

Save $10 on either the SE or the regular model.

corsairdarkcorergbpro
Corsair

Corsair’s Dark Core RGB Pro SE 18,000 DPI gaming mouse rolled out to good reviews just over a month ago but you can already save some money on it.Right now, Amazon is selling the Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE for $90, $10 off its $100 MSRP and the first discount we've seen for this mouse.

The Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE wireless mouse is $80 is designed for first-person shooter and multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games. This mouse features Corsair’s slipstream wireless technology, which is a low-latency Bluetooth connection so your mouse won’t stutter in the middle of the action. It also has backlit RGB LEDs, Qi wireless charging, eight programmable buttons, and that jaw-dropping 18,000 DPI sensor.

If the SE is still a little too rich for your blood, the regular Dark Core RGB Pro is also $10 off, bringing the price down to $70. The only thing you're not getting with this mouse is wireless charging (you'll need to plug it into a USB-C charging cable, but otherwise it has the same design, RGB backlighting, and that 18,000 DPI sensor as the SE model.

Most high-performance mice top out at 16,000 DPI. If you’ve never used a high DPI mouse, then 18,000 will be way too wild. Start off with something more reasonable like 1,800 or 4,500 and work your way up.

