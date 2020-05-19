Buyer's Guide: OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro review

OnePlus 8 Review

The OnePlus 8 packs a lot of punch for an Android phone. The unit has a very powerful Snapdragon 865 chipset, which allows you to clock up to 2.84 GHz 'Prime Core.' You can also choose between 8GB or 12GB of RAM for your unit. The OnePlus 8 also has a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a capacitive touchscreen, which allows you to play games and edit photos in high resolution. You can never go wrong with OnePlus 8 if you are looking for a mobile gamer!

The 4,300mAh battery capacity allows you to last the whole day without hassle. You can also charge the OnePlus 8 in just an hour due to its fast charging feature. The OnePlus 8 has one of the most advanced 5G connectivity technologies that doesn't cost more than $1,000. The OnePlus 8 has a 48-megapixel rear camera with EIS and 2x zoom, while the front camera has 16 megapixels, which you can use for high-quality selfies.

There are two available storage capacities for OnePlus 8 – 128GB and 256GB. Now, you won't run out of storage for those treasured photos and videos of your family and friends! The starting price for OnePlus 8 is $699 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB units are priced at $799.

Get your OnePlus 8 smartphone today with OnePlus coupons and discounts from PCWorld. You can get the OnePlus 8 8GB RAM starting from $59 per month.



If you would like a further look into this phone, check out one of our OnePlus 8 reviews here.

OnePlus 8 Pro Review

The OnePlus 8 Pro is one of the best 5G flagship smartphones available right now. The phone boasts the latest high-speed Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is more powerful than other Android phones. You can choose between 8GB and 12GB RAM for the LPDDR5 memory options of the OnePlus 8 Pro unit. The 12GB RAM option is more efficient, but it is more expensive at $999 as compared to the 8GB variant at $899.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1440p QHD resolution, which allows you to play graphics-heavy applications with no delay. Its adaptive display matches the ambient lighting and can make your gameplay smoother. One of the best features of the OnePlus 8 Pro that everyone will love is its waterproofing capabilities. The unit has an IP68 water resistance rating, which means that you can use the phone to 1.5m depth underwater for 30 minutes.

OnePlus 8 Pro units have a 48-megapixel rear camera with EIS and up to 3x hybrid zoom. Additionally, there's a 16-megapixel front camera so you can show your friends your high-quality selfies. The large battery capacity of OnePlus 8 Pro is 4,510mAh, which you can use intensively for the whole day. You can also perform wireless charging with the OnePlus 8 Pro! This feature reduces the hassle of using wires for your phone.

For an additional look into this phone, check out our OnePlus 8 Pro review here.

Get your OnePlus 8 Pro with OnePlus promo codes and discounts from PCWorld. Right now, you only need to pay $38 per month for the OnePlus 8 Pro 8GB RAM at 0% APR.

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro

Both units are considered the 5G flagship phones from OnePlus. They also both have the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. However, OnePlus 8 Pro has LPDDR5 memory, which is more efficient as compared to OnePlus 8, which only has LPDDR4 memory. Additionally, OnePlus 8 Pro has IP68 waterproofing capabilities as compared to OnePlus 8. The OnePlus 8 Pro units also have larger screens with higher resolution that allows you to enjoy high-quality graphics on your phone.

The wireless charging is not available to the OnePlus 8 units, but present in OnePlus 8 Pro units. Of course, it is not unusual for the OnePlus 8 Pro to be more expensive, with a price range of $899 to $999. The OnePlus 8 units have a price tag, ranging from $699 to $799.

Are OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Worth It?

Since we have taken a look at OnePlus 8 vs. 8 Pro specs and discussed the OnePlus 8 vs. Oneplus 8 Pro price points, it is clear that these 2 phones are equipped with powerful technology without breaking the bank. There are phones from other brands that are not as advanced as the OnePlus 8 or the OnePlus 8 Pro but have higher price points. Based on all of the features available on both OnePlus smartphones, you really can't go wrong with either phones. You just need to think about your budget and what features are must-haves for you.

For the latest OnePlus promotions, visit PCWorld Coupons. Here, you can catch the latest coupons and discounts on the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, phone bundles, and so much more.