This massive $60, two terabyte external drive has never been cheaper

More storage is always a good thing, whether it’s for storing a big media library or keeping your precious files safe with redundant backups. If you need a portable hard drive with a good amount of storage, we’ve got a deal for you. Amazon is selling the WD 2TB My Passport external hard drive for $60. It’s been roughly this price all month, but $60 is the all-time low, and before that it was topping out at $70.

This is a portable hard drive, meaning it takes power from the USB connection rather than requiring you to plug it into a wall outlet. That makes it perfect for bringing your files anywhere you need to go.

This drive also has password protection and 256-bit AES hardware encryption, and it works with WD’s usual suite of tools, including the company’s backup software and drive management utilities. Neither are necessary, but if you like the idea of using these instead of what Windows has to offer, they’re available.

This drive supports USB 3.0 for good transfer speeds, and it comes with a three-year warranty.

[Today’s deal: WD 2TB My Passport external hard drive for $60 at Amazon.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
