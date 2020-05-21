Stuck at home? Become an IT security pro this career prep bundle

Cybercrime rates are on the rise, and especially so right now due to the current pandemic. That means, now more than ever, skilled professionals who know how to combat hackers are in demand. If you are an IT professional or want to get into a tech career at some point in the future, then The Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle presents an ideal learning opportunity.

With a total of ten courses and 996 individual lessons, The Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle will get you on your way to reducing the incidences of cybercrime. Each cutting-edge course is facilitated by a top instructor, so you’ll be learning from some of the best in the business, and the content is suitable for students of all skill levels. That means that both beginners and seasoned professionals alike can feel comfortable enrolling and knowing that they’ll walk away with something that they didn’t know before.

Students will be exposed to the same techniques that hackers employ, allowing them to see first-hand how networks and systems are compromised. From there, they’ll learn analysis and threat mitigation methods that’ll help reduce the risk. And, they’ll be equipped with the skills required to pass industry-respected certification exams from CompTIA too, so this training is a solid first step towards a career in IT security.

Best of all, none of the courses require you to leave the comfort of your home. Provided you have a computer and an internet connection, you can learn from practically anywhere.

The Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle may be the most flexible and low-stress way to learn a valuable skill that could pay off big time in the years ahead. And, since it’s offered to readers right now for just $39.90 — a savings of over 90 percent off the regular value — it’s easily affordable too.

The Ultimate 2020 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle - $39.9



See Deal

More from the PCWorld Shop

Work-from-home accessories to keep you productive

DIY projects to keep you entertained indoors

New skills you can learn without leaving home

Prices are subject to change.