Get Razer's $90 Mamba mouse free when you buy a Razer Huntsman RGB keyboard

Need to upgrade your gaming or work from home setup? You spend all day touching your peripherals, and this week, Best Buy is offering a free Razer gaming mouse when you buy the $120 Razer Huntsman Gaming keyboardRemove non-product link, and it’s a great one. The Razer Mamba Elite has an MSRP of $90 but usually sells for around $75.

The Razer Huntsman is similar to the keyboard Best Buy offered last week. This time around it’s $10 cheaper and it has what Razer calls purple “opto-mechanical switches.” They have the tell-tale clickiness that mechanical keyboards are known for. Instead of hitting a contact, however, the Purple switches activate when the switch crosses a light beam. You can read all about how it works on Razer’s site.

The keyboard also has RGB lighting, programmable macros, an aluminum frame, and a two-year manufacturer warranty.

The free Mamba Elite, meanwhile, also comes with RGB lighting, 9 programmable buttons, and a 16,000 DPI sensor. As this is a Razer mouse you can expect to fit comfortably in your hand; however, anyone coming from a traditional office mouse may need some time to get used to the larger size. It’s a good mouse in its own right. Bundled free with Razer’s solid Huntsman keyboard? It’s a downright steal.

Don’t miss out. The deal ends this Friday.

[Today’s deal: Razer’s Huntsman Gaming keyboard and Mamba Elite gaming mouse for $120 at Best Buy.Remove non-product link]