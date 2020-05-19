Deal

Get Razer's $90 Mamba mouse free when you buy a Razer Huntsman RGB keyboard

Best Buy is at it again this week with another Razer gaming mouse giveaway.

Contributor, PCWorld

Need to upgrade your gaming or work from home setup? You spend all day touching your peripherals, and this week, Best Buy is offering a free Razer gaming mouse when you buy the $120 Razer Huntsman Gaming keyboard, and it’s a great one. The Razer Mamba Elite has an MSRP of $90 but usually sells for around $75. 

The Razer Huntsman is similar to the keyboard Best Buy offered last week. This time around it’s $10 cheaper and it has what Razer calls purple “opto-mechanical switches.” They have the tell-tale clickiness that mechanical keyboards are known for. Instead of hitting a contact, however, the Purple switches activate when the switch crosses a light beam. You can read all about how it works on Razer’s site.

The keyboard also has RGB lighting, programmable macros, an aluminum frame, and a two-year manufacturer warranty.

The free Mamba Elite, meanwhile, also comes with RGB lighting, 9 programmable buttons, and a 16,000 DPI sensor. As this is a Razer mouse you can expect to fit comfortably in your hand; however, anyone coming from a traditional office mouse may need some time to get used to the larger size. It’s a good mouse in its own right. Bundled free with Razer’s solid Huntsman keyboard? It’s a downright steal. 

Don’t miss out. The deal ends this Friday.

[Today’s deal: Razer’s Huntsman Gaming keyboard and Mamba Elite gaming mouse for $120 at Best Buy.]

