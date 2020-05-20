Get up to $100 off HERO8 and HERO7 with GoPro May promotions

Major May savings on GoPro HERO8 and GoPro HERO7

GoPro is a household name in the camera and photography industry. Millions of users around the world find their products genuinely impressive and worth the price. The name GoPro, hence, became synonymous with action cameras.

Not only does GoPro provide users with a great range of action cameras, but they also give a fresh new look for different memories you capture. GoPro users can enjoy freakishly smooth footage, taking your video and photo game to a whole new level.

GoPro HERO8 Black

The HERO8 is one of the latest and most powerful action cameras in the world today. It was just released late 2019. It's one of GoPro's most promising products yet. All GoPro cameras are designed to be waterproof out of the box and share some similar GoPro signature technology. However, the HERO8 is still a cut above the rest.

Some of the most notable features of this action camera include a more streamlined design, an unshakable Hypersmooth 2.0 stabilization, built-in mounting, lights, and three enhanced microphones. It also has a 12-megapixel sensor that can record 4K (3840 x 2160) footage at 60, 50, 30, 25 and 24fps in 16:9, as well as 4:3 4K at 30, 25 and 24fps. Some of its special settings include slow-mo, 1080p live-streaming, LiveBurst, and TimeWarp 2.0. Great for users who are into creating special shots.

Its most innovative feature, perhaps, is the built-in mounting for mods, making the whole system more versatile, and surprisingly, more user-friendly. The three Mods to choose from are Display, Light, and Media valued from $49.99 to $79.99.

Its stabilization technology, Hypersmoot 2.0, is one of the most advanced. It has the ability to auto-correct your position. Not only can you take amazing footage of your adventures, but also enjoy the time taking it.

GoPro HERO7 Black

GoPro takes pride in their cameras being waterproof, shockproof, and dust-proof, as well as being able to withstand harsh temperatures, survive high altitudes, and record high-quality videos from wide angles to provide an immersive view.

The HERO8 had some pretty big shoes to fill after its release. Its predecessor, the HERO7, also has its fair share of amazing capabilities you cannot find in other action cameras.

The HERO7 also has a voice control feature that retains up to 16 commands. The HERO7 understands English (US, UK, AU, and India), Chinese (Mandarin), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (BR), Russian & Spanish (EU), and NAIts HyperSmooth stabilization technology makes the use of a gimbal obsolete for this camera. LiveStreaming in 720p is also possible with HERO7.

Its features combined with user-friendly design and navigation around the camera are what make HERO7 one of the top action cameras in the market. Prices start at $299.99

