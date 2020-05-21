Free money: Save 10% on Xbox digital gift cards at Dell

If you’re an Xbox or PC gamer, today’s deal practically puts money in your pockets. Dell is selling Xbox Digital Gift Cards for 10 percent off when you use the coupon code GAME10 at checkout. That saves you $5 on this $50 Xbox gift cardRemove non-product link, and turns this $100 Xbox gift cardRemove non-product link into a $90 buy. You can spend the leftovers on Slurpees and chips to fuel the next gaming session.

Microsoft’s Xbox digital gift cards can be used with the Xbox One, Xbox 360, and Windows 10. They can be used for games, music, movies, and TV shows, or pretty much anything else available in those stores.

One good choice to use the gift card on would be an Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription. The fantastic service provides unlimited access to a wide array of games, including Microsoft’s first-party titles such as Gears 5, Sea of Thieves, Forza, and the Halo: The Master Chief Collection. It also includes a horde of excellent indie games and some fine AAA titles for $5 per month.

If you don’t want to subscribe to Microsoft’s service, you can use the gift card to straight-up buy games from the Microsoft Store. You could pay for the bulk of Wasteland 3, for example, which is due out at the end of August for $60. Wasteland 2 earned our Game of the Year award when it came out in 2014. Or, you can just rent some movies or pick-up some extra packs for Minecraft.

That’s the beauty of a gift card: nothing but choice. And today, your money goes further than usual.

[Today’s deal: 10% off $50 Xbox digital gift cardRemove non-product link or $100 Xbox digital gift cardRemove non-product link with coupon code GAME10 at Dell.]