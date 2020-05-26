10 software deals you can save even more on for Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend is here, and so are the sales. If you're in the market for some of the best apps and software around, we have good news. The 10 finds below are all on sale and you can even take an extra discount on their already reduced prices. Use code SUMMERSAVE20 at checkout, and you can score the following deals for an extra 20% off. Read on for details;



JumpStory™ Authentic Stock Photography: Lifetime Membership

Finding client engagement challenging? Make it easier with JumpStory™. Their members enjoy lifetime access to over 25 million professionally produced stock photos, videos, vector images, fonts, and more, making it far easier to breathe life into any media project. There are no expensive costs per photo or complex license terms—just unlimited access to millions of visuals with a lifetime membership.

Original Value: $2,340.00

Regular Sale Price: $99.99

With Code SUMMERSAVE20: $79.99

JumpStory™ Authentic Stock Photography: Lifetime Membership - $79.99 with code



ITG.digital Online Illustrations Builder Pro: Lifetime Subscription

This low-cost tool offers an easy way to create professional-looking illustrations with little to no effort. It’s fast, convenient, and doesn’t require you to possess any technical or artistic skill. Just browse through their selection of more than 1,000 existing illustrations, choose the one that most closely meets the needs of whatever project you're working on, and customize it to suit.

Original Value: $780.00

Regular Sale Price: $29.99

With Code SUMMERSAVE20: $23.99

ITG.digital Online Illustrations Builder Pro: Lifetime Subscription - $23.99 with code



Flame Painter 4: Lifetime Subscription

If you’re looking for an easy — and inexpensive — way to add professional design elements to your images, then Flame Painter 4 is a must. It’s an award-winning software that’ll breathe life into any image with its array of particle brushes, photo-realistic effects, vector layers, and more. And it’s compatible with both Windows and Mac computers, so chances are it’ll work for you.

Original Value: $89.00

Regular Sale Price: $19.00

With Code SUMMERSAVE20: $15.20

Flame Painter 4: Lifetime Subscription - $15.20 with code



Mondly: Lifetime Subscription

Want to learn a new language in your downtime? Then Mondly is perfect. Using state of the art speech recognition technology, it’ll get you conversational faster. It boasts a library of 33 different languages, breaks your training down into lessons that are short and manageable, and offers a variety of teaching aids that can speed up your progress.

Original Value: $2,199.99

Regular Sale Price: $99.99

With Code SUMMERSAVE20: $79.99

Mondly: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) - $79.99 with code



Mashvisor Professional Plan: Lifetime Subscription

Mashvisor takes the guesswork out of investment property research. A task that would previously have taken several months to complete can, with this service, be accomplished in just 15 minutes. Simply enter a city of your choice, and Mashvisor provides an overview of all properties available in that area, complete with metrics that’ll help you evaluate the market.

Original Value: $2,995.20

Price Drop: $79.99

With Code SUMMERSAVE20: $63.99

Mashvisor Professional Plan: Lifetime Subscription - $63.99 with code



Ludwig Sentence Search Engine: Lifetime Subscription

Need help finding the perfect word? With Ludwig, it’s as easy as pie. Just put an asterisk where you want the word to be and the app does the rest. It’ll also translate text for you and provide definitions of words that you are unfamiliar with. Plus, it’s compatible with most Windows and Mac OS computers so it’ll likely work with your current set up.

Original Value: $299.00

Regular Sale Price: $119.00

With Code SUMMERSAVE20: $95.20

Ludwig Sentence Search Engine: Lifetime Subscription - $95.20 with code



Beelinguapp Language Learning App: Lifetime Subscription

Learn a new language fast. Beelinguapp displays text and plays audio of native speakers at the same time, so students pick up on languages that much more quickly. It’s critically acclaimed, you can use it to learn as many as 14 different languages, and the app is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Original Value: $100.00

Regular Sale Price: $39.99

With Code SUMMERSAVE20: $31.99

Beelinguapp Language Learning App: Lifetime Subscription - $31.99 with code



WhiteSmoke Grammar Checker Web Plan: 5-Yr Subscription

Writing is hard, but it becomes far easier when you have WhiteSmoke at your disposal. This app, compatible with all modern browsers, takes poorly crafted, error-filled disasters and helps you to transform them into stellar masterpieces. Just purchase, install, and start crafting essays, reports, blogs, and more in a way that perfectly conveys your message.

Original Value: $600.00

Regular Sale Price: $39.99

With Code SUMMERSAVE20: $31.99

WhiteSmoke Grammar Checker Web Plan: 5-Yr Subscription - $31.99 with code



Soundview Executive Book Summaries®: 1-Yr Subscription

Want to learn rock-solid business tools but don’t have time to sift through the many thousands of advice books out there? Then you need Soundview. The service goes through those publications, finds the best of the best, and extracts the key elements for you to access in one place. It makes the process of learning fast and efficient so you can get on with being successful.

Original Value: $99.00

Regular Sale Price: $49.99

With Code SUMMERSAVE20: $39.99

Soundview Executive Book Summaries®: 1-Yr Subscription - $39.99 with code



LingvaNex Translator: Lifetime Subscription

LingvaNex Translator is an award-winning app, compatible with iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Mac and Windows computers, that instantly translates text and speech. With a lifetime subscription, you can translate your own spoken language or text — or those of others — into any of 112 different languages.

Original Value: $399.99

Regular Sale Price: $79.99

With Code SUMMERSAVE20: $63.99

LingvaNex Translator: Lifetime Subscription (Desktop and Mobile Bundle) - $63.99 with code



Prices are subject to change.