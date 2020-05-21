The Full Nerd ep. 140: Intel Core i9-10900K reviewed, AMD's AM4 motherboard reversal

Opinion

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad ChacosAlaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray talk about new CPUs and fresh changes of heart.

Intel’s 10th-gen Core processors are finally here, and the Core i9-10900K’s ten cores and 5.3GHz speeds keep it atop the gaming CPU throne—though it’s still not a slam dunk over AMD’s rival Ryzen 9 3900X. Gordon explains why in his review. And speaking of AMD, the company recently pivoted on a controversial decision that got the Internet (and us!) riled up. Now, next-gen “Zen 3” Ryzen CPUs will indeed work in older B450 and X470 motherboards, though the compromise makes the process convoluted. Nevertheless, it’s good that AMD’s listening to feedback from upset users with valid complaints. We cover the complications.

And as always, we fielded questions from you, our viewers, listeners, and Discord members.

