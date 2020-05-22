Deal

A huge $200 discount brings this HP 15t laptop with a Core i7 inside down to $580

HP is selling a version of its 15t laptop with a Comet Lake CPU for $580.

hp 15t laptop
HP

The Memorial Day sales are here, and while we haven’t been terribly impressed with most of the tech sales, we found a very nice deal at HP. The PC maker’s online storefront has the HP 15t laptop with a Comet Lake Core i7 for $580. This laptop usually sells for $800. A modern Core i7 doesn’t appear in laptops this cheap very often.

The Comet Lake CPU in question is the quad-core, eight thread “Comet Lake” Core i7-10510U with a base frequency of 1.80GHz and a boost clock of 4.9GHz. This isn’t one of the gaming-grade Comet Lake H parts we saw roll out in early April, but U-series processors excel at everyday tasks.

Beyond the CPU, this laptop includes a 15.6-inch display with 1366-by-768 resolution, but you can (and probably should) upgrade to 1080p for an additional $50. The 8GB of memory is ideal for a day-to-day laptop like this, while a 128GB M.2 “gumstick” SSD connects via SATA III. It should be plenty fast and responsive, but if you want even faster speeds or a larger capacity, upgrades are available.

You also get a good set of ports, including HDMI 1.4, two standard USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, and 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port. This laptop is also very portable coming in well under 5 pounds at 3.84lb. For colors, it’s your choice of silver or gold.

If you’ve been pining for Core i7 power but typically only have a Core i5 budget, hop on this deal straight away. 

[Today’s deal : HP 15t for $580 at HP.]

