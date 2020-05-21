Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

HP's Having a Memorial Day Sale Right Now -- Up to 55% Off

PCWorld |

screen shot 2020 05 21 at 1.35.10 pm
HP.com

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If you're in the market for a new laptop, desktop or printer, consider checking out HP's Memorial Day sale, going on right now at this landing page here. From now until May 26th, HP has activated deals on various models like the Spectre X360 Laptop - 13T touch ($150 off right now), the Omen Obelisk Desktop PC with Z390 chipset and liquid cooling ($200 off), and the HP Laserjet Pro M404N printer (dropped from $269.99 down to $169.99). Plus much more, all with free shipping and the promise of easy returns. See all the deals now at their Memorial Day sale page on HP.com. 

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Coupon Codes