Who needs the Pixel 4a when the Pixel 3a is over $150 off today

Score the best Android budget phone for an all-time-low price.

Staff Writer, PCWorld |

pixel 3a full
Michael Simon/IDG

With the Pixel 4a reportedly delayed until at least July, Amazon is giving people a reason to skip the wait. The Pixel 3a and 3a XL are on sale for $279 and $319, respectively, up to $160 off the already low MSRP and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The Pixel 3a doesn’t have the newest tech and specs that are inside the Pixel 4, but it’s an excellent phone for the money. It has a 5.6-inch or 6-inch display, a Snapdragon 670 processor, and a single 12.2MP camera. However, the secret sauce is in Google’s processing power, giving it fantastic photography capabilities and excellent Google Assistant integration. Plus you get a guaranteed three years of security updates and two years of version updates.

So if you’re not the waiting type, the Pixel 3a is an excellent substitute for the 4a that should have released this month. Especially at more than $100 off.

