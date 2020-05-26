Charge your devices fast, cheap, and anywhere with Anker's 24-hour sale

Anker has a one-day sale that’s making it cheaper to charge up your life. The mobile accessories maker has slashed prices on chargers for your home, car, and on-the-goRemove non-product link (or a backyard with no outlets). The sale ends just before midnight Pacific time on Tuesday evening.

We’ve sifted through all the selections to identify our top three deals in the sale.

First up, there’s theAnker dual-port PowerDrive Speed 2 car charger for $15 instead of $22. This 39 watt charger features two standard USB ports loaded with Quick Charge 3.0. This can juice up a phone to around 80 percent in 35 minutes. If you don’t have a Quick Charge device, Anker’s PowerIQ and VoltageBoost features help deliver as much charging power as possible.

Next we have the Anker PowerCore Slim 1000 portable charger bundle for $40, down from the usual $50 we’ve seen for a good chunk of the spring. This bundle features the low profile, yet massive capacity 10,000mAh battery, a small USB-C wall charger, and a USB-C cable. The power bank itself packs dual output ports—one standard USB and one Type-C. The latter doubles as the charging port for the power bank itself. It’s also packing Anker’s PowerIQ to charge up devices as quickly as possible.

Finally, we’ve got the Anker powerCore Fusion 5000 18 watt wall charger for $33, instead of the more recent $50. This is the all-time low price for this charger, which packs standard USB and Type-C outputs—and Anker’s PowerIQ fast-charging tech, of course.

These are our favorite deals, but there’s more where they came from. If you need some help keeping your phone juiced, be sure to check out Amazon’s 24-hour Anker sale before the clock strikes midnight.

