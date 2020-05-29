7 work-from-home deals you can get right now

Many of us are working from home these days. Many home offices, however, do not boast the amenities of an actual workplace. That’s why we’ve curated this list of seven items that’ll make your work from home experience as rewarding as possible, and they're all on sale now. Read on for details:

Stan Desk: Adjustable Standing Desk

This standing desk, made specifically for laptop computers, is fully adjustable so you can set it at your desired height. And, since it’s made with sturdy birch plywood and features no plastic components, it’ll be sure to last.

MSRP: $246.00

Sale Price: $199.99

Cushion Lab Ergonomic Lumbar Pillow

Working from home with a chair that’s less than ideal? Be comfortable every time you sit with this ergonomic lumbar pillow from Cushion Lab. It features extra dense HYPERFOAM that adds support to your spine, back, and S-curve. And, it comes with a breathable and moisture-wicking cover so you’ll stay cool and comfy all summer long.

MSRP: $45.00

Sale Price: $29.99



UPRIGHT GO 2™: Perfect Your Posture Training Device

Slouching, which is something that so many of us are guilty of doing every day, can cause a myriad of long-term health problems. That’s what makes the UPRIGHT GO 2 so invaluable. It’s a small, app-assisted device that sticks to your back and vibrates when your posture is less than optimal.

MSRP: $99.95

Sale Price: $89.99



Triple Dock: 3-in-1 Apple Device Charging Station

Want a way to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and a set of Airpods all at the same time while you work? Then you need the Triple Dock. This handcrafted, solid wood charging station looks great anywhere and makes charging all of your devices a breeze. Plus it eliminates those annoying cables, so your workstation will be that much less cluttered.

MSRP: $79.00

Sale Price: $67.99



Aluminum Portable Foldable Laptop Stand

If you're working from home, chances are good you’re spending more time than usual on a laptop computer. Which is what makes this portable folding laptop stand a must-purchase. It lets you set up your laptop in a number of different positions, so you’ll always be comfortable no matter how long you spend on it. And, it fits laptops from 10” to 17”, so chances are it will work with yours.

MSRP: $89.99

Sale Price: $29.99



Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor

The DUEX Pro transforms any laptop computer into a dual monitor workhorse. Simply attach it to the back of your laptop, plug it in via USB, and extend the screen to the side. Since it works right out of the box, there’s no additional setup required. And, if you enter code SAVEDUEXPRO, you’ll save over $69 off the MSRP so it’s easily affordable too.

MSRP: $249.99

With code SAVEDUEXPRO: $179.35



Pod and Parcel Compostable Coffee Pods: Sample Pack

Sixty servings of specialty grade Arabica coffee for less than a dollar each? Yes, please! If you’re a coffee connoisseur, then you owe it to yourself to check out this offer. With purchase, you’ll receive a variety of 60 Nespresso-compatible coffee pods from Pod and Parcel. And each pod biodegrades in just 90 days so you’ll reduce your environmental impact, which is a huge plus.

MSRP: $47.00

Sale Price: $39.99

Prices are subject to change.