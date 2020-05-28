This 55-inch television offers 4K HDR and Fire TV streaming for $370

Right now is a good time to upgrade your living room viewing experience at a good price. Best Buy via Amazon is selling a 55-inch 4K Toshiba smart TV with Dolby Vision HDR for $370. You could find it for about $20 cheaper last week, but the current price is still quite a bit lower than the $400 to $450 it usually sells for.

As you might expect for a smart TV sold on Amazon, this model rocks Fire TV Edition software to connect you to all the various viewing apps cord cutters need, such as Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and, of course, Amazon Video.

The best part of the this TV, however, has to be its support for luscious HDR visuals. While that’s quite a common part of most 4K TVs these days, we can’t stress enough how key this is. HDR allows for greater color variations, which means deeper and more vivid pictures that are just stunning. We’re also big fans of Dolby Vision HDR specifically around here. Without HDR, 4K is nice, but even a 1080p display can be improved with HDR support.

The TV also offers DTS TruSurround sound, and since it’s packing Fire TV capabilities, the set has Alexa support built-in, including voice control for compatible smart home devices.

[Today’s deal: Toshiba TF-55A810U21 for $370 on Amazon.]