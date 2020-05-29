Cyber and Identity Security with Norton and LifeLock

What is Norton 360?

Norton 360 is a state-of-the-art program that offers protection through device security using antiviruses, password managers, cloud backups for your PC, secured VPN connections, and many other features. It keeps your computer or device safe from cyber threats, file losses, and other potential attacks. The Norton 360’s key features include consistent product version updates, multi-level threat guard, and scam viewer.

Norton always gives you a product key to every update that it does. It automatically installs, so there is no need for you to worry about future updates. A multi-stage threat remover guards the device against threats like malware and viruses. It also avoids any malicious websites and harmful downloads. Norton 360 checks the credibility of a website before entering your credentials, thereby preventing any successful data phishing.

Norton 360 with LifeLock Features

Aside from the key features of Norton 360, you can also get its other benefits with the LifeLock promotion. The LifeLock upgrade of Norton 360 boasts these features:

24/7 Threat Protection – A multi-level security system provided by Norton 360 with LifeLock that prevents any harmful cyber attacks.

VPN Security – A state-of-the-art encryption system for your online privacy whenever you connect on your Wi-Fi at home or anywhere else.

Parental Management – LifeLock allows parents to monitor the internet browsing of their kids. You can, therefore, ensure your child’s security when they are on the internet.

Password Saver – LifeLock saves and manages all passwords used on a device. Other personal information, such as bank credentials, are saved for future references.

Credit Monitor – The program can monitor your credit transactions and alert you to any malicious transactions.

Large Backup Storage – LifeLock also provides cloud back-up storage of up to 100 GB in case of stolen devices or malware attacks. You can thus save important files on LifeLock’s cloud storage.

SafeCam – Whenever a suspicious online user tries to access your webcam, Norton LifeLock notifies you directly and automatically blocks that user.

LifeLock Identity Alert System – When there is any use of your name, home address, or any other personal information on online or offline applications, notifications are sent by Norton 360 with LifeLock.

Million Dollar Protection Package – If you suffer any personal data loss or identity theft, LifeLock offers a reimbursement of expenses from $25,000 up to $1,000,000.

Norton 360 and LifeLock will also take care of the money spent on the damages caused by identity theft. With the help of lawyers and tech experts, LifeLock will reimburse any money spent from your savings or credit card account due to identity theft.

Norton 360 with LifeLock Select

LifeLock Select is one of the LifeLock plans that Norton 360 offers. It is extremely affordable and boasts the following specific features.

Secures your device from malicious attacks

Protects you online

Uses an identity alert system

Provides lost wallet protection

Monitors your information on the Dark Web

Provides Live US Member Services

Offers a $1,000,000 protection package

Provides up to 25% off your first year, which is now $8.99 a month

Norton 360 provides this security and even more benefits with the LifeLock promotion. The Norton 360 with LifeLock Select is only $8.99 a month in its first year. PCWorld is now offering a promo code that gives you 50% off when you purchase Norton 360 with LifeLock select now.

Don’t hesitate – protect yourself and your family with these great solutions for cyber and identity security!