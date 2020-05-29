Lenovo's 1080p, face-recognizing webcam is on sale for less than no-name models

In this age of Zoom having a capable webcam is a must. If the digital eye hanging over your monitor isn’t up to the job, Lenovo has a deal for you. The company’s online store is selling the Lenovo 500 1080p webcam for $47.49Remove non-product link after the coupon code EXTRAFIVE, which takes off another five percent.

The camera features 1080p video capture, it’s Windows Hello compatible, it has a 75-degree viewing angle, and pan and tilt capability if you need to adjust where the webcam is looking. It includes a built-in privacy shutter to stop snoops from spying on you if they happen to gain control of your webcam. The Lenovo 500 can also fit on tripods if you need it.

The downside to today’s deal is that the webcam lacks a microphone, and Lenovo says shipping currently takes about 3-4 weeks. If you need something faster, you can find a no-name 1080p Webcam for about $50 or more on Amazon. But to get a well-known brand name camera at this price is just outstanding.

Overall, it’s a solid webcam for video conferencing and logging in to Windows with your face.

[Today's deal: Lenovo 500 Webcam for $47.49 at Lenovo.com.]