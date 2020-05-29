Online gaming offers from Kinguin and G2A

The gamers out there have surely come across Kinguin and G2A when looking for online games, game keys, and activation codes. Both of these gaming brands offer a variety of online PC and console games. With frequent attractive discounts, you can also benefit from great cash-back options on your purchases with our verified PCWorld coupons. Read below to find out about the top features when purchasing games and keys from Kinguin and G2A.

Up to 80% off G2A Xbox & PC games

G2A doesn't only offer games for PCs, but also for gaming consoles such as Xbox and PSN. Most G2A discount codes offer a discount as much as 80% off - and in most cases, there's no need for any code. You can make the most of their Weekly Deals where you will find game classics such as MineCraft and The Sims, as well as newly released games like Overcooked or Risk of Rain. But, there's more to G2A than that.

Cash back on game purchases: That's right. With your game purchase from G2A, you can claim back part of your expenses with the cash-back option. All you have to do is enter the valid promo code before completing your payment. Previous G2A cash-back discount codes have offered as much as 15% cash back, so keep that in mind next time you are on the hunt for a game to buy!

Xbox gift cards: Gift cards are the perfect gift idea for any occasion. You can find them for Xbox Live, PSN, Steam, Blizzard, and other gaming consoles. Find gift cards based on your budget with savings up to 16% off select cards.

Save 53% off on gaming subscriptions: Sign up for a monthly, three-month, or yearly subscription for your Xbox Live. The discounts change every now and then, with up to 53% off depending on the length of the G2A subscription.

Video game consoles & gaming PC components: Looking for an upgrade for your gaming console? Check out G2A's wireless gamepad remote controllers - 45% off; Sony Playstation Classic - 63% off; or Microsoft Xbox One - 34% off. G2A also offers gaming PC controllers, desktop computers, and computer components for a superb online gaming experience.

10% off with Kinguin activation discount code

Kinguin offers over 15,000 online games for all ages. Not only can you buy games, but you can also sell your in-game items and digital game keys via the platform. Browse through dozens of gaming genres to find adventure, action, fighting, or puzzle games. Kinguin supports gaming platforms such as Xbox One, NCSoft, PlayStation, EA Origin, and Android. The most popular Kinguin discount is 10% off activation codes but you can also come across discounts such as the ones listed below.

Uplay keys for less than $1: Find Uplay keys for as little as $0.45 for games such as Assassin's Creed Syndicate, Watch Dogs, or Tom Clancy's The Division.

5% off for newsletter subscriptions: All it takes is two minutes to sign up to Kinguin's newsletter, for which you'll receive a 5% discount to redeem on your first purchase. Receive your own individual Kinguin discount code with a few clicks!

$5+ PSN cards: Buy PlayStation Network Cards from $5. Discounts vary based on platform, region, OS, and selected languages.

Xbox Live subscription discounts: Purchase Xbox Live Gold membership for one or six months - discounts are reflected upon availability and the user's region.

Online games are a great way to spend your free time, whether playing alone or with friends. Given that most people are spending more time at home lately, it's worth checking out online game offers from brands like G2A and Kinguin. There's something for everyone - whether you are more into action and adventure games, or the classic table games. Check them out yourself!