Score a lifetime of VPN protection for under $60 right now

We’re spending more time than ever at home as we ride out the global pandemic. And, the lion's share of those hours is exhausted online as we try to maintain some semblance of normal life. So, for a hacker, it’s kind of like shooting fish in a barrel. The opportunity to successfully gain access to our accounts, information, and money has never been greater.

That’s why adding a virtual private network, such as KeepSolid’s VPN Unlimited, to your web security arsenal is especially important. A VPN encrypts your web traffic so that no one can decipher it, even in the event that it’s intercepted.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/ieuMOTVG9Vo

So, what’s the deal with VPN Unlimited? Dollar for dollar, you’re more likely to get the best bang for your buck with them. You’ll enjoy top-notch protection from hackers without sacrificing performance. Plus, it’s compatible with almost every platform.

Their vast network of over 400 servers is among the best in the business, and they’ve received glowing reviews from critics and customers alike.

Add all that up, and the value of a subscription becomes pretty clear. When you consider that you only have to pay once for lifetime protection from hackers, that should seal the deal. A lifetime subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited’s Infinity Plan, which protects as many as ten devices at once, is temporarily discounted by 80 percent to $59 so right now is an ideal time to invest.

