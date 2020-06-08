Train to be a Python developer from the comfort of home for just $40

Among programming languages, Python is considered among the most beginner-friendly. That makes it a fantastic entry point for anyone who wants to try their hand at coding. But enrolling in a college program right now — given the current pandemic — isn’t really a viable option. So, if you are looking for an alternative that’s quarantine-friendly, The Epic Python Developer Certification Bundle may be the next best thing.

The Epic Python Developer Certification Bundle offers all the training you’ll need to learn valuable coding techniques. But, unlike other forms of education, this one doesn’t require you to ever leave your house. Every module of every course is delivered entirely via the web so, provided you have an internet connection, you can learn from practically anywhere. That makes this program extremely accessible, which is a huge plus right now.

So, what can you do with Python? As it turns out, plenty. It’s a general-purpose language that has been used primarily in web and app development. But, beyond that, it also plays a key role in data science and machine learning applications, which is a burgeoning area that’ll experience considerable growth in the years ahead. Essentially, by learning Python, you could be putting yourself on a path towards long-term employment.

Every course is facilitated by some of the most talented people in the industry and previous students have raved over the quality of instruction, so you’ll have every chance for success. And the risk is further minimized given that the cost of enrollment has, for a limited time, been cut by over 90 percent.

It’s difficult to embark on a new career — especially one in technology — without any specialized training. But, with so much uncertainty in the world, it’s difficult to devote time and money to a college program. And that’s what makes The Epic Python Developer Certification Bundle so intriguing and why, at just $39.96, it may be the best money you'll ever spend.

The Epic Python Developer Certification Bundle - $39.96



See Deal



