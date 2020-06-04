Haven’t filed your tax return? Get it done now with TurboTax and save

The US government has extended this year’s income tax filing deadline to July 15. If you’ve been procrastinating over your return, then this is a golden opportunity to get it done without incurring any late fees. And, good news, the experience isn’t as intimidating as you might think. Especially when you have the TurboTax Deluxe Package, which is discounted by 10 percent right now.

TurboTax might be this country’s most popular income tax software title. It’s easy to use, it works fast, and it’s calculations are about as reliable as they come. It’s received a nearly perfect score of 4.8 out of 5 stars by previous users, and the developers guarantee 100 percent accuracy. They’ll even pay your IRS penalties in the very unlikely event that the software makes a mistake.

To get started, all you need is an email address. From there, you submit an image of your W-2, verify your details, and watch as the app makes its calculations. It’s kind of like having a CPA on your payroll, just without the hefty professional fees. In only a few minutes, your return is done and ready for filing to the IRS.

Worried that your taxes might be too complex for an app? Don’t even give it a second thought. TurboTax identifies and processes over 350 different kinds of deductions and is equipped to automatically find savings. The bottom line is that, with TurboTax, you may actually wind up spending less than you otherwise would.

Beyond that, TurboTax employs SSL encryption to safeguard your private information and financial data. And, the app is compatible with a wide variety of platforms including Windows and Mac computers as well as Android and iOS mobile devices, so chances are good it’ll work with what you have. It’ll even let you safely e-file both your federal and state returns so you’ll enjoy a much faster turn around.

Don't put off filing your taxes any longer, especially while the TurboTax® Deluxe Package is on sale. Get it now for only $54.

Prices are subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.