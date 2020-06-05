Save hundreds on a lifetime subscription to Polar Cloud Backup

Computer files go missing for a whole host of reasons. Usually, it’s due to something as simple as human error or equipment failure. In other cases, they get lost as a result of cybercrime. But, no matter the circumstance, file loss is a frustrating experience. Thankfully, Polar Cloud Backup is here to mitigate that frustration, with 5TB of cloud backup on sale for under $80 right now.

Polar Cloud Backup is a web-based service that lets you backup your entire file directory, up to 5 TB worth, over the long term. Once you create a file — whether it be a document, image, audio, video, or anything else — you simply upload it to their servers for backup. You can then recall it at any time you wish, easy as pie.

Sure, there are other backup services available, but you'd be hard-pressed to find one that does what Polar Backup can for the same price. You can set up an automated backup schedule, you can retrieve files lighting fast and, unlike the other guys, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out how to use it. It’s comprehensive file protection that, especially these days, you just can’t do without.

And now’s the perfect time to get it. Polar Cloud Backup’s 5 TB subscription package, which includes lifetime access, has been reduced to just $79.99. That’s a further savings of $20 off its previous sale price and an overall savings of 91 percent off the original value.

