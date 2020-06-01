Keep your data safe with this pure sine wave uninterruptible power supply for $155

Summer is coming and so are the brownouts from all those air conditioners running in your neighborhood. Don’t be caught with data loss when the power goes out this year. Today, Best Buy is selling the CyberPower GX1325U gaming pure sine wave uninterruptible power supply for $155. That’s $35 off the MSRP.

CyberPower is aiming this particular UPS at gamers who want to avoid losing progress and shut down gracefully when the lights go out. This UPS has two USB ports on the front that share an amp between them. On the rear, you’ll find five electrical outlets with surge protection, and another five with surge protection and battery backup. The front also has a nice LCD display to monitor the status of the UPS.

There are also coaxial in and out, a printer USB port, and a VGA port. The best part of this UPS, however, is the fact that it’s a pure sine wave power supply. This makes the transition from the power grid to the battery much smoother and more reliable.

A pure sine wave UPS is not the cheapest way to produce electricity, so any time you see these on sale at a decent price like this, it’s good to grab one.

[Today’s deal: CyberPower GX1325U Gaming UPS for $155 at Best Buy.]