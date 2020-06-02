Lenovo is selling this buttery smooth 144Hz gaming monitor for way less than other retailers

You may not have room on your desk for a gargantuan monitor, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have quality gear. Lenovo is selling the 24.5-inch Legion Y25f-10 FreeSync monitor for $200 right nowRemove non-product link. That’s about $75 cheaper than elsewhere and an excellent price for a 1080p high refresh rate FreeSync display.

This ultra-fast 144Hz TN panel offers a 1 millisecond response time perfect for those tense esports moments when any delay means taking the L. It’s decently bright, too, at a 400 nit rating, and unlike many TN panels it claims to have wide 160- to170-degree viewing angle. It’s also a “near-edgeless panel” making it a good candidate for multi-monitor gaming, if you have the room.

The stand for the monitor supports tilt, lift, swivel, and pivot to help you get the perfect viewing angle for your particular set-up. This monitor uses HDMI and DisplayPort, both of which support FreeSync up to 144Hz. AMD’s technology synchronizes the refresh rate of your monitor and GPU to eradicate stuttering and make games buttery smooth, and it works with both Radeon and GeForce graphics cards.

The monitor is also TUV eye comfort certified, meaning it is supposed to reduce eye strain and passed several requirements from an independent party.

This should be an excellent gaming monitor, and today Lenovo is selling it at an excellent price.

[Today’s deal: Lenovo Legion Y25f-10 FreeSync monitor for $200 at Lenovo.Remove non-product link]