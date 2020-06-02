This wireless charger doubles as a photo system, and is 20% off

Some people need a wireless phone charger. Some people need a tripod/shutter button system so they can take more professional-looking smartphone photos. Some people need both. Enter the Adonit PhotoGrip Qi, now on sale at Amazon for $48Remove non-product link, its lowest price ever. This system looks to solve two big problems in a single compact system.

The Qi charger itself boasts a 3000 mAh battery and is compatible with various Android and iPhone models. It has its own physical shutter button, and you can use it as a handheld grip to more comfortably take photos out in the field. But the Adonit system also comes with a mini tripod and Bluetooth shutter button so you can position your phone up to 10 meters away, and trigger the shutter remotely.

The Adonit PhotoGrip Qi earns a solid 4.3 stars across more than 100 Amazon user reviews. Some users complain about shutter lag and having lost the shutter button, but these problems are common across most smartphone photography systems.

