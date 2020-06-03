Razer's fantastic DeathAdder Elite mouse is 50% off

If you're looking to level up your computer set up, GameStop's got a sweet deal on an excellent mouse that's awesome for gaming and everyday office use. The DeathAdder Elite Wired Gaming Mouse is on sale for $35Remove non-product link. That's half the MSRP, just $10 more than the Black Friday price, and well worth it for a peripheral of this quality.

We've talked about the DeathAdder Elite a few times before, as it goes on sale often. It's an excellent mouse that fits comfortably in the hand. It doesn't have the crazy button count of some gaming mice, opting instead for a simple six: the standard two, two tiny ones laid vertically under the scroll wheel, and a couple more on the left edge, under your thumb.

That lack of buttons is why it's such a flexible option. It will still work excellently for gaming, but won't look out of place in a workspace—as long as you tone down the RGB lighting.

The DeathAdder Elite has a 16,000 DPI sensor with four presets starting at 1800 DPI. We suggest starting with 4,500 DPI if you're new to gaming mice. From there you can adjust it up or down as you see fit. While the speed of your mouse seems like a small quibble, gaming mice remove the need to constantly reset your mouse on its pad. You can also move the cursor much easier and faster, which makes all the difference in the world once you get used to it.

[Today's deal: Razer DeathAdder Elite for $35 at GameStop.Remove non-product link]