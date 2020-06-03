DJI Mavic drones: Is it Worth Your Money?

DJI Mavic drones

Do you enjoy viewing the scenery during a trip or getting a great top view of the environment? Do you invest in taking pictures and videos everywhere you go? Mavic Air 2 is what you are looking for!

The DJI Mavic Air 2 helps every videographer and content creator around the world. With its ActiveTrack 3.0, Quad Bayer Technology, and 48 MP camera images, you won't take low-quality videos and photos again!

Compared to its previous version, Mavic Air, Mavic Air 2 has been upgraded with better transmission, flight time, camera quality, and many more.

DJI Mavic Air 2

Using the DJI Fly App, you can enjoy a better record of Mavic Air 2's flying experience. It also offers 48-megapixel photos, 4k videos, HDR functionality, and 34 minutes of flight. The Mavic Air 2 has many features such as SmartPhoto, FocusTrack, and OcuSync 2.0.

Camera

Mavic Air 2's camera supports 12 and 48 MP photos, 4k or 60 fps videos, and the HDR function. You can also shoot at 8x reduced speed at 1080p and 240 frames per second. It uses a Quad Bayer filter technology which manipulates the exposure to create an image with a wide dynamic range.

Another feature of the camera is the SmartPhoto. It combines the HDR, HyperLight, and scene recognition features to create the perfect image. HDR uses advanced computations to manipulate the dynamics of your image. HyperLight recognizes the noise from dim environments and adjusts it, and scene recognition considers the background setting before taking a shot.

Tracking Features

One of Mavic Air 2's tracking features is the FocusTrack mode where it has three tracking modes. The ActiveTrack 3.0 recognizes obstacles in front of it as well as objects. Another tracking mode is the Point of Interest 3.0 which tracks moving objects like cars. Spotlight 2.0 helps the Mavic Air 2 focus on the subject at the center of the frame.

Remote Transmission

The new and updated OcuSync 2.0 receives frequency bands at 2.4 GHz and 5.8 GHz. It also has strong resistance to interference signals from frequency switching. OcuSync gives a better image transmission through H.265 encoding and can take transmissions from up to 10 km away.

Price point

With its price of $799, you can enjoy its top-notch features that only the Mavic Air 2 has. If you want to avail the Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo, you can do so at $988. It packs two extra flight batteries and three more low-noise propellers. The combo provides a shoulder bag along with an extra battery charging hub and a power bank adaptor.

DJI Mavic Air Pro Platinum

Camera

Similar to Mavic Air 2, Mavic Air Pro Platinum can capture 4k videos but only at 30 frames per second. It also supports JPG and RAW images. It has a tripod mode where you can slow down the Mavic Pro Platinum's movements.

Flight Performance

It boasts a 30-minute maximum flight time compared to Mavic Air 2's 34-minute flight. Compared to Mavic Pro's flight, the Mavic Air Pro Platinum has 60% less flight noise. You can enjoy a calming and quiet flying experience.

Remote Transmission

With OcuSync technology, it can still receive feedback transmissions from 7 kilometers away which is shorter compared to Air 2 that can receive feedback from 10 kilometers away. It has directional sensors which means that it recognizes its position without satellite positioning.

Price point

For only $1,149, you can enjoy the features of DJI Mavic Air Pro Platinum!

DJI Mavic Mini

Camera

It has a 3-axis Gimbal that gives the Mavic Mini the sturdiness it needs for recording footage. It can take 12 MP photos but only 2.7k HD videos, which is perfect for social media posts.

Other Features

The Mavic Mini has a 30-minute flight time at its maximum capacity. It also supports the DJI Fly App just like DJI Mavic Air 2. It allows users to create videos beautifully even without prior knowledge about it. Just like Pro Platinum, it also has directional sensors that can detect obstacles as well as satellite positioning.

Price point

For $399, you can enjoy the smallest drone of the DJI Mavic series.

DJI Mavic drones - Worth your money?

The DJI Mavic drone series is designed with top-notch technology and boasts a handful of very useful features that drone enthusiasts can appreciate. Each drone has different price points, which fits a wide range of budgets. Depending on your level of interest, your needs, and your budget, you can choose the right DJI Mavic drone for you. They are definitely worth the investment.