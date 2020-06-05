Read for free this summer with Amazon's Kindle Unlimited offer

Summer is coming, and there’s never been a better year to get through a seasonal reading list in this time of social distancing. Instead of having a pile of books by the hammock this year you can get a ton of reading done on your phone or Kindle for free. Amazon is currently offering two free months of Kindle UnlimitedRemove non-product link when you sign-up for the service.

Kindle Unlimited is Amazon’s subscription service with a collection of more than one million books, as well as select magazines such as Time and National Geographic, and Audible narration on select titles. Once the two month free trial is over, Amazon charges $10 per month. You can cancel anytime—including before that first $10 is due.

You won’t find many of the newest book titles in Kindle Unlimited, but there are still some great finds. Kindle Unlimited choices right now include the Harry Potter series, Philip K. Dick’s The Man in the High Castle, 1984 (because of course it is), Life and Other Near-Death Experiences by Camille Pagán, and for sheltered-at-home sports try The Tao Of Chess: 200 Principles to Transform Your Game and Your Life.

Two months free of Kindle Unlimited is an enticing offer, and this summer is the best time to take advantage of it.

[Today’s deal: Two months free of Kindle Unlimited from Amazon.Remove non-product link]