Fill up your phone with the sun with half off this RavPower charger

Summer is almost here, and with it, the sun will be shining. So why not take advantage of it. RavPower is selling its 15,000mAh portable solar charger for $17Remove non-product link with the checkout code AIR50, half off the regular price and the best price we've ever seen.

RavPower's solar charger looks like it belongs on a roof, with a wide solar panel that takes up the whole top of the case. It can charge two phones at the same time thanks to a pair of USB ports, and even though it doesn't fill up quickly—RavPower says it will take about a week to fully recharge via sunlight only—you won't need it to be fully charged to pump up your phone. The company says the 15000mAh capacity battery will recharge an iPhone 7 4.2 times or a Galaxy S8 2.8 times, so it will be able to keep newer phones topped off without a problem.

If the sun's charging time isn't enough, the charger also has a 5V/2A input for electrical charging. The charger is also waterproof, shockproof, and dustproof, and features a LED flashlight that can be activated by holding the power button for three seconds.

