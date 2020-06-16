Unlock 250+ pro slides & icons for your next presentation, all for just $30

The initial presentation — or pitch — often determines whether a business idea gets off the ground. But creating the perfect visual proposal isn’t as simple as slapping a few slides together. It needs to be informative, illustrate your vision, and be engaging enough to hold the attention of the audience. At the same time, it needs to be both concise and professional, and the mix of all these factors often proves a difficult challenge to overcome.

Long story short, there’s a lot riding on the pitch. And, if it fails, there’s likely little you can do to recover. That means you’ll want to take as much of the guesswork out of the process as possible to ensure the best results, which is why this bundle from BaseTemplates, especially at 76 percent off, is a bargain in every sense of the word.

This bundle from BaseTemplates provides users with over 250 professionally designed slides and icons that can be used in any pitch or presentation. Just choose the slides that best fit your particular application, edit them to suit, and arrange them how you want. Each slide is designed to visually impress, and they’re compatible with popular software titles like PowerPoint, Keynote, and Slides so they’re likely to work with what you already use.

Time is money. When it comes to making a pitch or presentation, most people devote so much time to the message that they forget to make their proposal aesthetically pleasing. And, too often, that leads to the message itself falling on deaf ears. BaseTemplates helps you to avoid that common pitfall. It handles the artistry of your presentation so you can focus your efforts on the message you wish to convey, saving time while you achieve maximum effectiveness.

The pitch is everything. If that fails, then all your work leading up to that point will be for nothing. So why take chances with it? Develop better, more eye-catching presentations with BaseTemplates' Pitch Deck and Presentation Templates Bundle, discounted to just $29.99 from the regular price of $128.

BaseTemplates: Pitch Deck & Presentation Templates Bundle - $29.99



See Deal



Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Prices are subject to change.