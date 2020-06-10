Deal

Save nearly 50% on three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Take $22 off one of the best all-you-can-play platforms.

Contributor, PCWorld |

xboxgamepass
Microsoft

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate usually costs $15 per month, which isn't a bad price for all you get. But right now, you can get three months of Microsoft's all-you-can game buffet for just $23 at Best Buy. That works out to $7.66 per month, not quite half off but very close.

Like Xbox Live Gold, Game Pass Ultimate opens up online multiplayer features, but the real appeal here is the library of more than 100 free PC and Xbox games. Microsoft includes many of its first-party titles as part of Game Pass including Gears 5, Halo: Master Chief Collection, Age of Empires II, and the upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator, as well as popular third-party games such as Metro Exodus on PC and Red Dead Redemption 2 on Xbox.

If you haven't tried Xbox Game Pass yet, Microsoft allows you to stack subscriptions. That means new subscribers can get the first month of Ultimate for $1, then redeem this card to add another three months. It's a simple trick that basically gives you four months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $23, a ridiculously good value.

[Today's deal: Three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $25 at Best Buy]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes