Learn in-demand Excel skills with this $35 training

It’s been said over and over again, but we’re living in uncertain times. Countless individual jobs have been eliminated or, at the very least, altered so much that they’re barely recognizable. So, it’s probably a good idea to prepare for an unknown future and keep your options open. And that means having skills on your resume that put you in line to compete for jobs alongside others from divergent professional backgrounds.

As far as business software goes, it’s doubtful that anyone could identify something more universally accepted than Microsoft Excel. It’s so ubiquitous, in fact, that pretty much everyone should know how to use it, regardless of their career track. So, if you want to prepare for an uncertain future, then The 2020 Master Microsoft Excel and Power BI Certification Bundle is probably a good place to start.

The 2020 Master Microsoft Excel and Power BI Certification Bundle includes eight courses, valued at $1,592, that’ll familiarize you with the basics of Microsoft Excel plus introduce you to some of its more advanced features. You’ll learn how to use Pivot Tables to analyze data, discover the simplicity of Power BI, and come to understand numbers and data in a whole new way. And knowing all this is exactly what could position you to earn the job, if the time ever comes when you have to start looking.

What really sets this bundle apart from other training opportunities is its flexibility. There are no class schedules, so you can easily fit the training around your other commitments. Can't study for a week due to other responsibilities? No problem. Take all the time you need and get back at it when it’s convenient. And since you’ll enjoy lifetime access to the content, there are no deadlines to worry about either.

Right now, The 2020 Master Microsoft Excel and Power BI Certification Bundle is being offered to readers at the limited-time price of just $34.99, a savings of over 90 percent off the original value. It’s the low-risk training option that you cannot afford to ignore.

