Score a lifetime of Hola VPN protection for only $35

VPNs are pretty darned amazing. They keep hackers out of your business, but they also let you access web content that might be censored or otherwise blocked. If you want an inexpensive way to get around those restrictions, then Hola VPN Plus might be your best bet. And, since a lifetime subscription is discounted by hundreds of dollars, there’s never been a better time to get it.

A website identifies your location via an IP address. If you try to access content that’s not licensed for viewing within your region, then it will appear blocked. This is where Hola VPN Plus comes into play. It takes your real IP address and artificially changes it, thereby tricking the internet into thinking you are located somewhere else.

The advantage of this is that you’ll gain access to a whole new world of streaming content. If you are at home in the US, you could use your VPN to access content that is licensed for viewing in places like the UK or Canada. Likewise, if you are travelling abroad and want to catch up on a little Hulu, you’ll be able to view shows and movies just like you could at home. You just choose the country, and you're good to go.

Beyond that, Hola VPN Plus also makes you virtually unidentifiable online. It employs state of the art encryption and security protocols that essentially render you invisible so that hackers can’t steal your identity or information. And you can use your subscription to protect up to five devices at once, which is a solid feature for any VPN — especially one at this price point.

Speaking of price, many VPN services will make you renew your subscription year after year. With Hola VPN Plus, however, you pay only once for a lifetime of service. Just $34.99, in fact.

There are a lot of VPN services out there. If you want to subscribe to one that’ll offer the most bang for your buck, then you have to give serious consideration to Hola VPN Plus, and especially right now since you can get a lifetime subscription for over 90% off the usual price.

Hola VPN Plus: Lifetime Subscription - $34.99



See Deal



Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Prices are subject to change.