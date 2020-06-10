The Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury is down to its 2020 low of $21.49

If your home office is still in need of a good mouse, we’ve got the deal for you: Target is selling the fantastic Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury for just $21.50Remove non-product link. That’s the lowest price we’ve since it was $18 over the holidays and a great price for a mouse that usually sells for twice that.

The Hyperion Fury only goes up to 4,000 DPI, which is much less than the 16,000 DPI that gaming mice normally sport. What sets this mouse apart, however, is Logitech’s patented Fusion Engine. Logitech put together an accelerometer, gyroscope, and a 32-bit ARM processor to make the mouse extremely sensitive so it feels like it has a much higher DPI. The Hyperion Fury also has eight programmable buttons, on-the-fly DPI switching with four presets, blue LED, and a 1ms report rate.

The Hyperion Fury isn't just a solid gaming mouse, it's also an excellent stepping stone for anyone who’s used to using a regular optical mouse. And once you’ve got your mouse issues sorted out, head over to Amazon for an excellent deal on the Corsair MM3300 extended mouse pad for $15Remove non-product link—50 percent off the regular price and the lowest price we've seen this year. This 36.6-inch mouse pad will cover the length of your desk so you won't need to worry about confining your movements to a small cloth rectangle.

[Today’s deal: Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury for $21.50 at TargetRemove non-product link]