Looking for work? FlexJobs connects you with thousands of remote opportunities

The job market has almost always been a competitive space. Right now, though, it’s on another level — especially in the gig economy. That’s because more people are working from home and vying for a limited number of positions. If you are a freelancer or someone looking for flexible, part-time work, then you should really do yourself a favor and check out FlexJobs.

FlexJobs is a popular job search resource that saves time and significantly improves your chances of being a successful applicant. It pulls posted job ads from all over the web and puts them all in one place, eliminating the need to go hunting for opportunities. And then, once you find something that piques your interest, it’ll help you present yourself in a way that maximizes your chances.

It does this through a unique series of features. First of all, FlexJobs employs actual career coaches to provide one on one support, which is something that’s rare for a web-based employment service. They’ll provide feedback on your resume, too, so you can improve how employers see you, plus they offer tests in a variety of subjects so you can more easily prove your skill set.

At any one time, you can expect to find roughly 30,000 jobs through 50 different categories on FlexJobs. Each opportunity is individually vetted, so you won’t find any misleading advertisements. And, they provide background information for most major employers too, so you won’t have to waste your precious time doing any research.

The bottom line is that, with FlexJobs, you’ll increase your chances of getting a job in the gig economy by a huge margin. Considering how competitive the job market is getting out there, this is a service that you really can’t afford to be without. And, as it turns out, right now is the perfect time to get it as a one-year subscription has been reduced by 50 percent to just $24.95 today.



