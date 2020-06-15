Flash drives and SD cards are dirt cheap in Amazon's 24-hour PNY sale

If you need a new SD card for your phone or flash drives for your PC, head to Amazon today. The online retailer is throwing a one-day sale on PNY storage productsRemove non-product link including flash drives and SD cards. The sale ends just before midnight on Monday evening, Pacific time.

We’ve sifted through all the selections to find our top three picks from the sale.

First up, we have a 128GB microSDXC card for $17. This card usually fluctuates between $22 to $25. That’s not a huge savings, but $17 is a great price for a microSD card with this much capacity and performance. The card’s speed class is 10, its UHG Speed Class is 3, and the video speed class is 30. This makes it appropriate for 4K video recording at 60 and 120 fps, and allows solid performance on a smartphone for other users.

Do you like to have 16GB flash drives hanging around the house? How about 20 of them? Amazon is selling a 20-pack of 16GB retractable USB flash drives for $50. That works out to about $2.50 per drive. This is by far the all-time low for this pack. It usually costs $80 but was as low as $70 around the holidays.

Finally, we’ve got the PNY 128GB Turbo Attaché 4 USB 3.0 flash drive for $16. This drive was sitting around $20 lately, but it can go as high as $35. Regardless, it’s a solid price for this much storage in a flash drive.

These deals are just the tip of the iceberg, though. It’s a fantastic day to load up on portable storage for cheap. Head over to Amazon’s 24-hour PNY sale page before the clock strikes midnight to see even more options.

[Today's deal: PNY one-day storage sale at Amazon.]