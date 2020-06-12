Deal

This 15-inch Lenovo laptop is a ludicrously low $299 today

That's like a whole PC for the price of a Chromebook.

Lenovo

If you need a new PC but don't want to spend more than a  cheap Chromebook, we've got the deal you've been waiting for. Walmart is selling a 15.6-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 3 with a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor for $299, a crazy low price for a laptop that usually sells for hundreds more.

First the bad news: this laptop's display has a 1366 x 768 resolution, so it's technically HD, but not full 1080p HD. But that's really the only downside. Otherwise, the processor is a very capable dual-core, four-thread "Ice Lake" Core i3-1005G1 with a base frequency of 1.2GHz with a boost up to 3.4GHz. For RAM, this laptop is rocking 8GB and it has a 256GB NVMe SSD with TLC nand. Other nice features include two, 1.5-watt speakers, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and the webcam has a privacy shutter to keep snoops out of your life. It's also very portable at just over four pounds. 

And while it's running with Windows 10 S by default, you can do a one-way upgrade to regular Windows 10 in order to download and install desktop apps. We'd like this laptop at, say, $499, but for under $300 it's an easy pick.

[Today's deal: 15.6-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for $299 at Walmart]

