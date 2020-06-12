Dads and Grads Gift Guide: Tech Deals at HP.com

With 2020 having been such a tough year, it’s more important than ever to celebrate the significant moments and people in our lives. HP’s Dads and Grads promotion makes this easy, and also gives you the chance to save a considerable amount of money in the process. So, if you want to say thank you to a cool father or congratulate a student on his or her graduation, here are some incredible bargains on offer until June 21.

HP Elite Dragonfly Notebook PC

This classy ultralight convertible laptop will look equally at home in a corporate boardroom, a dorm room, or within the open-brick décor of a high-tech startup. The beautiful slimline chassis, Dragonfly blue livery, and 2.2lb weight make it a PC that you can take anywhere, while a gorgeous 13.3-inch Ultrabright display, Windows 10 Pro, Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD guarantee that you’ll get your work done quickly.

This PC normally costs $2,780, but during HP's Dads and Grads promotion you can pick it up for a frankly astonishing $1,890.40 That’s nearly $1,000 off a machine that’s already well worth its asking price.

OMEN 30L GT13-0280Z Gaming Desktop

After finishing years of study, graduates looking to blow off some steam will enjoy the hard-core gaming experience offered by the Omen 30L desktop. Packed with an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor and an AMD Radeon RX 5700XT graphics card boasting 8GB of GDDR6 memory, it will fly no matter what you throw at it.

256GB of ultra-fast SSD storage ensures that things will keep ticking along nicely, as will the 8GB of RAM that comes standard. Meanwhile, 5.1 surround sound and support for DTS Headphone:X means that the audio will be as impressive as anything you’ll find on the screen. Best of all, it all comes in an elegant slimline tower and is on offer at $999, which is a saving of $200.

HP 17Z Laptop

You don’t need to spend lots of money to get a solid workhorse of a PC, as is the case with the HP 17Z laptop. Now at $419.99, down from $539, it’s a no-nonsense machine that can actually act as a desktop replacement thanks to its expansive 17-inch display. For the money, you also get an AMD A9-9425 dual-core processor and AMD Radeon R5 graphics, so you can throw in a bit of gaming at the end of the day. The 1TB of storage also makes it the perfect home for all the family’s media and photographic memories.

HP Spectre Tote Bag

Laptop bags are not always the most aesthetically pleasing accessories, but the HP Spectre Tote is a notable exception. Crafted from full-grain leather, it looks like something you’d buy in a fashion boutique, yet opening it up reveals a padded, zippered compartment that can house a 14in laptop and even power it with the optional battery pack. Should you need more storage space, the main compartment can fit a 17.3-inch PC, all without giving the impression to people that you’re about to go hiking.

The Tote is currently half price, at $124.99, so be sure to check this and the many other products on offer in the HP Dad’s and Grad’s sale before it ends on June 21.