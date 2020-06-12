$3.95 for a full year of RemotePC remote access software -- Deal Alert

Today IDrive has activated a significant discount on their Remote access software RemotePC for our PCWorld readers. RemotePC by iDrive is a full-featured remote access solution that lets you connect to your work, home or office computer securely from anywhere, and from any iOS or Android device. Right now, their popular 5 computer package is 90% off, or just $3.95 for your entire 1st year. If you've been thinking about remote access solutions, now is a good time to look into RemotePC. Learn more about it here.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.