GoPro Father’s Day discount on the best action cameras

Get your dad an action camera this Father's Day

Father's Day is the perfect opportunity to show your old man how much you love him. And what better way to show that, than spending more time with him outdoors. Capture all your trips, hikes and moments with the best-quality camera. This Father's Day, GoPro is offering a $100 discount on their best action cameras, HERO7 and HERO8.

Father's Day GoPro offer - $100 off HERO8 Black

Father's Day GoPro offer - $100 off HERO7 Black

Why are the GoPro HERO7 and GoPro HERO8 the perfect gifts?

Capturing videos

With HyperSmooth, the HERO7 provides the stabilization of a gimbal without having one. It corrects any shaking, giving smooth footage of your video recordings. It also has a TimeWarp feature that captures stabilized time-lapse videos. It can increase the speed of all the captured videos to 30 times their speed.

The HERO8 has an improved HyperSmooth technology. You can set the GoPro camera to three optimization levels: On, High, and Boost. Enjoy panoramic views, or boost the video's quality as smooth as possible for a GoPro action camera. Enjoy an upgraded feature of TimeWarp, the TimeWarp 2.0. Aside from capturing stable time-lapse videos, it can also easily adjust the lighting, motion, and scene recognition. You can also slow down the footage of the scene and then speed it back up as you wish.

Both GoPro HERO cameras enjoy 4K videos with the GoPro HERO8 having an added feature of Ultra High Definition 2160p resolution.

Breathtaking photos

Both GoPro HERO cameras boast a SuperPhoto feature with HDR. The SuperPhoto feature immediately captures 12MP photos with local tone mapping and noise reduction to obtain the best shot. It also has a HDR to reduce the blur and give off a more detailed look of the shot, even in dimmed areas.

Built for adventure

The GoPro HERO7 and HERO8 are both rugged and waterproof, unlike most phone cameras. It is entirely waterproof up to 33 feet. It can also withstand any possible damage from crashing, dropping, and dunking into the water. Keep your phone safe, and snap pictures with a risk-free camera.

Voice commands

Enjoy a voice-controlled handheld camera that understands 16 unique voice commands, just like Alexa. Both the HERO7 and HERO8 can understand different languages including English (British, American, Australian, Indian), Mandarin, French, German, Korean, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, Spanish and Russian.

Expandable mods

The GoPro HERO8 has an added feature for content creators and aspiring vloggers. This is perfect for the vlogger side of your dad, or if you would like to document your father-son-mountain-climbing talks.

The Media Mod allows you to speak clearly with one command. It also lets you attach Light Mod or Display Mod depending on the shot that you want.

Very portable

Both the GoPro HERO7 and HERO8 are portable cameras. With the HERO8's streamlined design, its reinvented shape is now especially portable. The structure of the HERO8 side doors allows you to recharge your batteries faster as well as letting you change mounts quickly by placing your fingers at its base.

Capture all your new adventures with your dad and share them with your friends and family directly from the GoPro App. GoPro action cameras are your best choice of camera for outdoor activities and sports. For more offers on other GoPro cameras and accessories, check PCWorld's collection of GoPro promo codes and discounts.