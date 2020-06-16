Top 5 Udemy Courses to Take for Summer 2020

Udemy is the best place online where students connect with instructors all over the world! It has the greatest number of online courses that you can access with newly published videos every month. Udemy allows online access to all kinds of resources and tutorials on general subjects and also job-related skills. You may also receive a certification after finishing their online course.

There is a wide variety of online courses that you can choose from when you are in Udemy. There are courses like business, entrepreneurship, health, language, and even music! You can even find necessary work skills needed as an employee in tutorials at Udemy. These include using Microsoft Office software, management, and programming. Udemy offers all kinds of free online courses while some are paid for.

Top Five Udemy Courses for 2020

Complete Web Development Bootcamp (best Udemy course for web development)

One of the trendiest and most essential skills to have in today’s modern world is web development. This is the most comprehensive web development course available online. Even someone who has no prior knowledge can have mastery in web development after finishing this course.

The only thing you need is a computer with internet access to get started with this online course. All websites made are from Atom, which is free software. After taking this course, you will be able to:

Create any site that you want

Memorize Node backend development

Learn the latest database frameworks like JavaScript ES6

Work as a freelance web developer

Make a portfolio of websites for younger developers

Know the best practices of a professional developer

Enjoy a total of 468 lectures that last 54 hours of Web Development Bootcamp! All lecture resources used in the online course are worth more than $12,000.

Complete Python Bootcamp (best Udemy course for Python)

Python is one of the most popular programming languages and it will be beneficial for you to learn. The Complete Python Bootcamp is the most straight-forward online course for Python programming available on Udemy. This course includes quizzes, assignments, and three major projects for your Python portfolio.

Once you complete the course, you can perform the following tasks:

Program by using Python 2 and 3

Understand how to create GUIs

Create simple games using Python

Know how to do Object-Oriented Programming

Master the use of Python features

Create .py files

Enjoy lifetime access to more than 100 lectures that last for about 23 hours. Your current knowledge about the topic does not matter. Every lecture is worth the time you invest in it, and the $18.99 you spent on it. If you are not satisfied, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee available.

Computer Science 101: Mastery Behind Programming (best Udemy course for computer science)

This course deals with every theory that you need to know about Computer Science. Programming is not just about learning one programming language but understanding the basics from all of them.

No experience in programming is needed to enroll in this online course. After finishing this course, expect to be able to:

Understand the Fundamentals of Algorithm Analysis

Know the different Data Structures

Learn the various Sorting Algorithms

Understand the Fundamentals of Computer Science Theory

Take this online course at your own pace and finish all of the 83 lectures lasting for 9 hours. You can afford this online course for as low as $18.99 with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Data Science Course 2020: Complete Data Science Bootcamp (best Udemy course for computer science)

Data Science is one of the most needed fields of business intelligence and mathematics these days. With the information that it can provide the people, the demand for data scientists has been increasing for the past few years. You don’t need to have any prior experience in learning data science to enroll in this course.

All you need to have is the Anaconda program as well as the Microsoft Excel 2003 or its later versions. Expect to learn various skills required after taking this course, such as:

Understand the math behind Machine Learning

Perform regressions in Python

Create Machine Learning algorithms in Python

Learn how to pre-process data

Apply data science analysis on real-life situations

For $18.99, you will learn an online program that is worth $1,250 of Data Science curriculum and the knowledge to become a data scientist. An unconditional 30-day money-back guarantee is available if you are not satisfied with the course.

Passive Income Masterclass: Learn to Build Passive Income (best Udemy course for making passive income)

The only things that you need are a computer with good internet access and a pen and notebook. This online course will teach you how to earn passive money from 40 different sources with security. After finishing this course, you will be able to:

Earn passive income from various sources such as trading and investments

Invest wisely

Create and monetize your blog

Trade cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin

Become a bestselling author in Udemy

Know how to apply strategies for long-term income

For $19.99, have lifetime access to 13 hours of video tutorials on how to build a passive income. There is a certificate of completion after passing the course and a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with the online tutorial.

Should I sign up for Udemy courses?

If you are still willing to learn more skills that you want to apply in life, Udemy is the perfect platform for you. Enjoy all of these courses and learn at your own pace. You can always make use of the money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied with the online course you have enrolled in.

All of the courses mentioned are the most necessary skills in today’s world. You may not be able to take classes to learn about these subjects, but you can always access them anytime you want on your computer with your lifetime access when you enroll in these online classes. Check with PCWorld for the latest and verified Udemy coupons to help you save up to 90% with their online courses.