This Qi-compatible 10W wireless charger is just $5.50

Charging a phone with cords is the worst. It's not so much the tangled mess they can get into as that they're unreliable. Cords slip, they look like they're making contact to start charging, and then they don't. Today, you can bypass all that for under $6 if you have a Qi-friendly phone. Amazon is selling the Aukey 10W Qi-compatible wireless fast charger for $5.50 with the checkout code 9D3A7ILS.

This charger can use a Quick Charge or Samsung Fast Charge wall charger to boost the charging speed of Android phones using the full 10W. Any iPhone that supports the Qi standard will also work with this wireless charger.

The charging base features a soft thermoplastic polyurethane surface, with a metallic edge. It's a nice overall look that won't look out of place on a nightstand or a desk. There's also a built-in LED to show when the phone is charging.

The charger comes with a micro-USB cable, the charger, user manual, a 45-day money back guarantee, and a two-year warranty. You'll have to supply your own wall charger, but that should have come with your phone.

Aukey says this charger will work with most cases that are less than 3mm (0.12 inch) thick.

[Today's deal: Aukey 10W Qi wireless charger for $5.50 with checkout code 9D3A7ILS on Amazon.]