Review

Why this Acer Aspire 5 is usually the bestselling laptop on Amazon

This Windows 10 laptop has a roomy display, a slim-and-trim chassis, solid everyday performance, and it's cheap. Really cheap.

The best selling laptop on Amazon - Acer Aspire 5 review   (18:38)
Melissa and Ben talk about the Ryzen 3-powered Acer Aspire 5, a sub-$400 laptop that’s been a bestseller on Amazon for weeks on end. Find out what makes this particular Aspire 5 model so appealing to bargain hunters, and learn what to avoid when...

The AMD Ryzen 3-powered Acer Aspire 5 has been a bestseller on Amazon for months on end. What is it about this particular model of the Aspire 5 that makes it so popular?

For starters, this Windows 10 laptop has an eye-catching full-HD 15.6-inch display, not to mention a slim-and-trim chassis, and solid performance when it comes to day-to-day computing duties.

Most of all, however, this Aspire 5 model (A515-43-R19L) is way cheap. With a list price of $350, this Ryzen 3-powered laptop usually sells for closer to $310 on Amazon—not bad for a full-on Windows 10 laptop with a roomy display and a sleek design.

Of course, you’ll have to put up with some compromises, including a scant 4GB of RAM, a cramped 128GB solid-state drive, and battery life that falls significantly short compared to pricier Aspire 5 models.

That said, this Acer Aspire 5 laptop and its Ryzen 3 CPU pack in an impressive amount of bang for the buck, particularly if you’re on a tight budget.

