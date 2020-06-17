The Full Nerd ep. 142: AMD Ryzen XT CPUs, Nvidia RTX coprocessor rumors, PS5 design

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray dive into new AMD processors, what’s next for Nvidia (maybe), and the PlayStation 5’s butt-ugly looks.

We kick things off explaining what’s new about AMD’s just-revealed Ryzen XT processors—they’re very slightly faster than their namesakes, but the Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 9 3900XT lack bundled coolers. The gang wades into potential implications of those tweaks, and during the segment, Gordon managed to break the news that contrary to those rumors flying around, no, Zen 3 hasn’t been delayed until next year. After that, Brad dissects recent rumors of Nvidia’s next-gen RTX 3080 potentially including a separate “transversal coprocessor” chip for ray-tracing tasks. It’s an interesting thought but bring a big ol’ handful of salt. Finally, we collectively dump on the PlayStation 5’s design and speculate how much it and Microsoft’s rival Xbox Series X will cost.

And as always, we fielded questions from you, our viewers, listeners, and Discord members.

