Humble's Fight For Racial Justice Bundle offers 50 games, 24 books for $30

Here’s a deal that’s good for everyone: Buy a massive bundle of games and books and 100 percent of the proceeds will go towards helping the Black Lives Matter cause. For the next five days, Humble is offering the fully loaded Humble Fight For Racial Justice Bundle.

This gargantuan bundle packs 50 games and over 20 books worth more than $1,200 in total, but you can get the lot for just $30. The bundle’s proceeds go towards Race Forward, The Bail Project, and the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Educational Fund. The bundle has already raised more than $2 million at this writing.

The amount of stuff you get for $30 is just jaw dropping. Here are some high-profile highlights from the gaming section:

Bioshock Remastered

Elite Dangerous

FTL

Football Manager 2020

Hyper Light Drifter

Kerbal Space Program

NBA 2K20

Observer

Spelunky

System Shock 2

Those are the ones we really liked from the 50—yes 50—PC games in this bundle. Most of them will run on Macs, too.

Then we get to the books and graphic novels with highlights like Shaft: A Complicated Man by David F. Walker, The Man Who Cried I Am by John A. Williams, and the Attack on Titan anthology.

There’s a ludicrous amount of entertainment goodness in this bundle, and it can be yours for just $30—or more, if you want to pitch in extra for a worthy cause.

[Today’s deal: Humble Fight For Racial Justice Bundle]