Spectrm offers the personalized touch that your customers are seeking

Little is as important as customer engagement. It’s true, in business, you do have to direct some attention to other things like product and quality assurance but, at the end of the day, you’re doomed to failure if potential customers aren’t being converted into definitive sales. And, without a doubt, actually conversing with potential customers is the best way to engage them.

And that poses a problem for large scale businesses, and particularly those that operate in the digital realm, where human resources are often spread thin. Customers these days expect immediacy in communication. And they want it personalized. After all, they want to know that you’ll be there for them, for any reason, through thick and thin. And that will always be the case, even more so during uncertain times.

Up to 80 percent of all customers are likely to drop their hard-earned money on a product or service if their interaction with a business is personalized. If that’s not a wake-up call to devote more time and energy on personalized customer engagement, then we don’t know what is. But, good news, that doesn’t mean you have to start up an expensive 24/7 communication center or create thousands of different advertising assets. All you really need, instead, is Spectrm.

Spectrm is an online conversational marketing platform that enables businesses to scale personalized two-way communication with customers. It’s important to note that it’s not a live chat service, nor is it a ‘chat bot’ in the customer service sense. In fact, referring to it as such under-represents what it is and the potential that it has to create meaningful relationships with prospective customers.

What Spectrm is, instead, is a platform that enables marketers to easily launch chatbots that convert customers on your behalf. On the websites, apps and social networks where your prospects already spend all of their time. Each customer is seamlessly funneled from discovery of your business to action in a real-time chat. It’s easy to create highly interactive and mobile-first experiences that help you drive business outcomes. Spectrm features machine learning technology that enables you to analyze messaging queries and adapt responses to suit. Though the interaction is automated from a purely technical point of view, customers are far more likely to walk away feeling like they’ve been heard and had service tailored to their specific needs.

But Spectrm provides far more than just automating intelligent two-way conversation. It also provides the analytics on how customers engage with your chatbot that’ll let you fine-tune marketing to maximize performance. It’s all customizable too, so you can set your chatbot up to interact with customers however you want and program it to respond to queries in any way you’d like. It’s the tool that makes any larger corporation look and feel, at least in the eye of the customer, highly responsive to their needs as an individual.

It probably doesn’t need to be pointed out, but people spend more time on digital and social media channels today than they ever have before. And that trend is unlikely to be reversed any time soon, especially when you consider the current global health crisis. So, if you are looking to generate eCommerce sales leads or high quality leads for your business, then Spectrm provides a relatively easy and effective way to go about it.